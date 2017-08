Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mic AG :

* In course of management buyout, 4industries AG, a 87.8% subsidiary of Mic AG, successfully sells its 80% stake in FIBOTEC FIBEROPTICS GmbH, Meiningen

* The purchase price, which consists of a six-digit cash and earn-out component, was not disclosed

* Mic AG also sells 50% stake in Wearable Technologies AG (WT) to Navispace AG, which belongs to WT's executive board, Christian Stammel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)