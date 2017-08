Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Eenergia S.A. :

* Wins a 5 year technological partnership from Mexico's Banca Mifel for their credit card processing in Chile

* Will process the whole credit card operation circuit as well as hardware infrastructure and the required communications network Source text: bit.ly/2hBtk1D

