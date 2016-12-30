FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Golden Meditech says unit to sell CCBC shares for RMB5.76 bln
December 30, 2016 / 11:24 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Meditech says unit to sell CCBC shares for RMB5.76 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd

* Unit, company and Nanjing Xinjiekou signed and entered into termination agreement a and termination agreement b

* GMSC and Nanjing Xinjiekou entered into profit compensation termination agreement to terminate previous profit compensation agreement

* GMSC to make profit guarantee and compensation in favour of purchaser in respect of adjusted CCBC net profit rmb300 million , rmb360 million, rmb432 million for 3years respectively

* GMSC conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, new target CCBC shares, at consideration of rmb5.764 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

