8 months ago
BRIEF-Gcl New Energy Holdings updates on disposal of the printed circuit board business
December 30, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Gcl New Energy Holdings updates on disposal of the printed circuit board business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd

* Gne and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Purchaser being Yip Sum Yin

* GCL-Poly directors expect that GCL-poly group would record from proposed disposal an unaudited loss before taxation of rmb138.4 million

* GNE and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement, GNE has agreed to sell, entire equity interest in target

* Deal for fixed price of hk$250 million plus adjustment amount

* GNE directors expect that GNE group would record from proposed disposal an unaudited loss before taxation of approximately rmb183.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

