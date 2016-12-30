FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces conversion of loans to preferred shares of Yidian
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 11:04 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces conversion of loans to preferred shares of Yidian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Phoenix New Media Ltd :

* Phoenix New Media announces conversion of loans to preferred shares of yidian

* Phoenix New Media - has agreed to exercise its right to convert us$20 million of loans granted by company to Particle Inc in January and April 2016

* Phoenix New Media Ltd - upon completion of conversion, company is expected to own approximately 47.8% of total outstanding shares of particle

* Phoenix New Media Ltd - to convert US$20 million of loans granted by company to particle inc into series d1 preferred shares to be issued by particle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

