BRIEF-Town Health International Medical Group updates on disposal of target and resignation of executive director

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Town Health International Medical Group Ltd

* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, sale shares

* Deal at consideration of hk$430 million

* Ip Chun Heng, Wilson resigned as an executive director

* Expected that group will record an unaudited accounting gain of approximately hk$15 million as a result of disposal

* Ooasis beauty as vendor, profit castle as purchaser and dr. Ip as guarantor entered into sp agreement