FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Town Health International Medical Group updates on disposal of target and resignation of executive director
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 30, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Town Health International Medical Group updates on disposal of target and resignation of executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Town Health International Medical Group Ltd

* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, sale shares

* Deal at consideration of hk$430 million

* Ip Chun Heng, Wilson resigned as an executive director

* Expected that group will record an unaudited accounting gain of approximately hk$15 million as a result of disposal

* Ooasis beauty as vendor, profit castle as purchaser and dr. Ip as guarantor entered into sp agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.