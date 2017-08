Dec 30 (Reuters) - E-muzyka SA :

* Its main shareholder Empik Media & Fashion (EMF) mergers with Cyprus - based Bookzz Holding Limited (Bookzz)

* Bookzz's stake in e-Muzyka remains at 80.25 pct, but its ownership changes from indirect to direct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)