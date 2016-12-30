FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Organigram announces voluntary product recall
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Organigram announces voluntary product recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Organigram Holdings Inc

* OrganiGram Holdings Inc - voluntarily recalling certain lots of medical marijuana which were supplied between August and December 2016

* OrganiGram Holdings Inc - in event that number of contaminated lots significantly increases, company's operating revenue could be negatively affected

* OrganiGram announces voluntary product recall

* OrganiGram Holdings - recall due to detection of amounts of unapproved pesticide not registered for use on marijuana under pest control products act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

