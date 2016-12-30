BRIEF-Determine entered into junior secured convertible note purchase agreement with investors on Dec. 27, 2016

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Determine Inc :

* On December 27, 2016, co entered into a junior secured convertible note purchase agreement with investors - sec filing

* Determine inc - as per note purchase agreement, co issued, sold junior secured convertible promissory notes to investors in total amount of $2 million

* Determine - notes due on Dec. 27, 2021 and accrue interest at an annual rate of 10% on aggregate unconverted and outstanding principal amount