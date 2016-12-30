FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Determine entered into junior secured convertible note purchase agreement with investors on Dec. 27, 2016
December 30, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Determine entered into junior secured convertible note purchase agreement with investors on Dec. 27, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Determine Inc :

* On December 27, 2016, co entered into a junior secured convertible note purchase agreement with investors - sec filing

* Determine inc - as per note purchase agreement, co issued, sold junior secured convertible promissory notes to investors in total amount of $2 million

* Determine - notes due on Dec. 27, 2021 and accrue interest at an annual rate of 10% on aggregate unconverted and outstanding principal amount Source text (bit.ly/2imiA46) Further company coverage:

