8 months ago
BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts its unit entered into credit agreement on Dec. 28, 2016
December 30, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts its unit entered into credit agreement on Dec. 28, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc :

* On December 28, 2016, co and its unit entered into credit agreement - sec filing

* Credit agreement provides for a $750.0 million term loan facility which will mature December 24, 2021

* Credit agreement includes option to increase size of revolving facility by amount not to exceed $500.0 million

* Park Hotels & Resorts - credit agreement provides for a revolving credit facility in total amount of up to $1.0 billion which will mature Dec 24, 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2hB8az5) Further company coverage:

