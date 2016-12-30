FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Great Lakes says entered agreement with Privet Fund LP and Privet Fund Management LLC
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 30, 2016 / 10:58 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Great Lakes says entered agreement with Privet Fund LP and Privet Fund Management LLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - entered into an agreement with Privet Fund LP and Privet Fund Management LLC

* Pursuant to agreement, co agreed to increase size of its board from seven to eight members

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - agreed to appoint Ryan Levenson to fill vacancy on board with his term expiring at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - on December 23, 2016 entered into an amendment of agreement with Eastern Shipbuilding Group

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - as per ESG agreement amendment, purchase price of dual mode articulated tug/barge trailing suction Hopper Dredge increased to $159 million

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - ESG agreement amendment also extends delivery date for dual mode articulated tug/barge trailing suction Hopper Dredge to Q2 2017

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - Privet Group is the beneficial owner of approximately 5.2 pct of the company's outstanding shares of common stock

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - agreement with Eastern Shipbuilding Group is for construction of dual mode articulated tug/barge trailing suction Hopper Dredge Source text: (bit.ly/2imFBUG) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.