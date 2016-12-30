FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cabela's and Bass Pro Group got request for additional information and documentary material FTC
December 30, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cabela's and Bass Pro Group got request for additional information and documentary material FTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cabela's Inc

* Cabela's - co, Bass Pro Group, Llc got request for additional information and documentary material FTC, in connection with merger - sec filing

* Cabela's - Capital One says deals under bank purchase agreement will be approved by OCC but approval not likely to occur prior to October 3, 2017

* Cabela's - potential alternative structures being evaluated to permit closing of Bass Pro deal on or prior to October 3, 2017

* Cabela's - issuance of such second request "does not indicate that the FTC has concluded that the transaction raises competition concerns"

* Continues to expect clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino act,section 114(1) of competition act during the first half of 2017

* Cabela's - Capital One no longer expects to get OCC approval under BMA in time to permit Bass Pro Deal, bank purchase agreement to close by H1 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2if57gB Further company coverage:

