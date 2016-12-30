FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Merck Ltd says received demand notice from NPPA
December 30, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Merck Ltd says received demand notice from NPPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Merck Ltd :

* says demand notice from NPPA

* says co has been legally advised it has a good defendable case on merits

* co will challenge orders and will defend itself vigorously

* says received a demand notice from national pharmaceutical pricing authority demanding a sum of rs. 116.8 million rupees plus interest

* says NPPA alleges overcharging of price of formulation, polybion l 100 ml syrup, during period from January 2006 to June 2009

* government has issued demand notice despite the fact that co was neither a manufacturer nor a marketer of the subject drug Source text: (bit.ly/2hyWxsn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

