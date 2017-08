Dec 30 (Reuters) - THQ Nordic AB :

* New addition to the THQ Nordic portfolio

* Asset purchase agreement with Weappy LLC has been closed and "This is the Police" is now part of THQ Nordic's growing IP portfolio

"This is the Police" is strategy adventure in dark but realistic world, which revolves around gritty police chief Jack Boyd