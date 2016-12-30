FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-ANG Industries in talks to monetise certain assets to reduce debt
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-ANG Industries in talks to monetise certain assets to reduce debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - ANG Industries Ltd :

* says unit in question is an export unit and after the proposed sale the company shall be left with 2 other units situated in Sitarganj (Uttrakhand) and SEZ Noida UP

* says co, bankers in talks in various joint lender forum meetings to monetise certain assets to reduce debt

* clarifies on news item "SBI plans to sell manufacturing plants of ang industries limited"

* SBI on behalf of the banks have given mandate to sbi capital markets to find a potential buyer based on Swiss challenge method

* any asset sale by company is subject to all the bankers agreeing and hence EOI was taken out to start the process by SBI caps Source text:(bit.ly/2hzido7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.