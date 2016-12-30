BRIEF-Yida China appoints Jiang Xiuwen as CEO, Zhang Zhichao as chairman

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Yida China Holdings Ltd
* Sun Yinhuan has resigned as an executive director
* Wen Hongyu has resigned as an executive director
* Chen Donghui has been appointed as an executive director
* Zhang Zhichao, an executive director, has been appointed as chairman of board
* Jiang Xiuwen, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer
* Sun Yinfeng has resigned as an executive director
* Ma Lan has been appointed as an executive director
* Sun Yansheng has been redesignated from an executive director to a non-executive director
* Sun Yansheng has been redesignated from an executive director to a non-executive director

* Sun Yansheng, a non-executive director, has resigned as chief executive officer