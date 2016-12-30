BRIEF-Yida China appoints Jiang Xiuwen as CEO, Zhang Zhichao as chairman

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Yida China Holdings Ltd

* Sun Yinhuan has resigned as an executive director

* Wen Hongyu has resigned as an executive director

* Chen Donghui has been appointed as an executive director

* Zhang Zhichao, an executive director, has been appointed as chairman of board

* Jiang Xiuwen, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer

* Sun Yinfeng has resigned as an executive director

* Ma Lan has been appointed as an executive director

* Sun Yansheng has been redesignated from an executive director to a non-executive director

* Sun Yansheng has been redesignated from an executive director to a non-executive director