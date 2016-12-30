BRIEF-Triple-S Management enters into a credit agreement pursuant to which it borrowed approximately $35.5 mln

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Triple-s Management Corp

* Term loan a matures in October 2023 and term loan B and term loan C mature in January 2024

* Triple-S management-expects to use proceeds of loan to prepay on Jan 11 outstanding principal amount of 6.70 pct senior unsecured notes due January 2021

* On December 28 entered into a credit agreement pursuant to which it borrowed approximately $35.5 million - SEC filing

* Expects to use proceeds of loan to refinance an existing firstbank credit facility

* Expects to use proceeds of loan to fund a portion of a debt service reserve for loan