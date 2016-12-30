FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Triple-S Management enters into a credit agreement pursuant to which it borrowed approximately $35.5 mln
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Triple-S Management enters into a credit agreement pursuant to which it borrowed approximately $35.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Triple-s Management Corp

* Term loan a matures in October 2023 and term loan B and term loan C mature in January 2024

* Triple-S management-expects to use proceeds of loan to prepay on Jan 11 outstanding principal amount of 6.70 pct senior unsecured notes due January 2021

* On December 28 entered into a credit agreement pursuant to which it borrowed approximately $35.5 million - SEC filing

* Expects to use proceeds of loan to refinance an existing firstbank credit facility

* Expects to use proceeds of loan to fund a portion of a debt service reserve for loan Further company coverage:

