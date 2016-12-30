FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mason financial says unit entered into first share purchase agreement
December 30, 2016 / 3:27 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mason financial says unit entered into first share purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mason Financial Holdings Ltd

* Pursuant to first share purchase agreement purchaser has agreed to acquire sale share A

* Entered into second share purchase agreement seller B has conditionally agreed to sell sale share B

* Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into (i) first share purchase agreement with seller A

* Group will pay a total cash consideration of hk$214.2 million under the agreements

* Purchaser is mason worldwide capital ;seller A is Victoria Fortress Investments and seller B is Ruby Success Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

