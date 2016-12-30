FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property says unit entered into equity transfer agreement
December 30, 2016 / 2:47 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property says unit entered into equity transfer agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd :

* Upon completion, purchaser will own entire equity interest in each of target companies

* Purchaser being Ningbo Aoguan Real Estate and target companies being Ningbo Haituo, Ningbo Tianpai and Ningbo Disai

* Vendor being Ningbo Haipai Real Estate and vendor guarantors being Ningbo Haitian Shiji Industrial

* Vendor, purchaser, vendor guarantors, purchaser guarantor and target companies entered into equity transfer agreement

* Agreement for total consideration of rmb710 million in cash

* Consideration shall be funded by group's internal resources and/or financing through bank borrowing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

