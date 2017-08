Dec 30 (Reuters) - Casa Damiani SpA :

* H1 (semester ended Sept. 30) revenue from sales 69.7 million euros ($73.53 million), up 2.8 percent year on year

* H1 net loss 0.8 million euros versus profit 5.2 million euros a year ago

* Says swing in H1 net result is due to non-reccurring items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)