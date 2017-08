Dec 30 (Reuters) - Kbc Groep NV :

* Acquires United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease, becoming largest bank- insurance group in Bulgaria

* will use internal sources/available funds to pay acquisition price in cash.

* Acquisition for a total consideration of 610 million euros ($642.94 million)