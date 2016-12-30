FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Dataram files preliminary proxy, says to issue up to 45.9 mln shares related to merger with U.S. Gold
December 30, 2016 / 10:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Dataram files preliminary proxy, says to issue up to 45.9 mln shares related to merger with U.S. Gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Dataram Corp

* Dataram Corp files preliminary proxy statement for special meeting of co's shareholders - SEC filing

* Dataram Corp proxy includes prospectus for issuance of up to 45.9 million shares of co's common stock, including shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of Series C preferred stock

* Dataram Corp says issuance of the shares of its common stock pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement with U.S. Gold Corp Source text: (bit.ly/2igPTro) Further company coverage:

