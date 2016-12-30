FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc files for IPO of up to $150 mln - SEC filing
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 11:03 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc files for IPO of up to $150 mln - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc - J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank securities are underwriters to IPO

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc - Apple Tree Partners IV LP to buy $40 million of common stock in private placement concurrent with completion of IPO

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc - following the IPO, Apple Tree Partners IV, L.P. and its affiliates will control a majority of the voting power of co's common stock

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc - plans to apply to list common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "BBRX"

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc - IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2hDfLhV)

