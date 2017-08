Jan 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd

* Says december total sales of 225,529 vehicles versus 289,003 vehicles last year

* Says december commercial vehicles sales of 22,217 vehicles versus 41,221 vehicles last year

* Says december motorcycles sales of 203,312 vehicles versus 247,782 vehicles last year Source text - (bit.ly/2inPkw1) Further company coverage: