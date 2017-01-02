FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig: Number of homes sold in 2016 up at 1,044
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 2, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig: Number of homes sold in 2016 up at 1,044

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA :

* Sold 1,044 homes during 2016 with total value of 4.36 billion Norwegian crowns and average price per unit of 4.2 million crowns

* Total of 935 homes with an overall value of 3.21 billion crowns and average value of 3.4 million crowns were sold by company in 2015

* Says began construction of 902 units during 2016, completed 836 and delivered 869 to buyer

* CEO says "We've had a fantastic year", sees market outlook to be positive and adds that co will have many new homes ready for sale in Q1 and Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.