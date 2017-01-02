BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig: Number of homes sold in 2016 up at 1,044

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA :

* Sold 1,044 homes during 2016 with total value of 4.36 billion Norwegian crowns and average price per unit of 4.2 million crowns

* Total of 935 homes with an overall value of 3.21 billion crowns and average value of 3.4 million crowns were sold by company in 2015

* Says began construction of 902 units during 2016, completed 836 and delivered 869 to buyer

* CEO says "We've had a fantastic year", sees market outlook to be positive and adds that co will have many new homes ready for sale in Q1 and Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)