8 months ago
January 2, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions acquires 19 hotels in Spain for 542 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Acquires 19 hotels in Spain for 542 million euros($569.86 million)

* Acquisition is made through subsidiary Fonciere des Murs

* Considers capital increase of approximately 200 million euros during H1, with maintenance of preferential subscription right

* Main shareholders, representing 94 pct of share capital, have already indicated their intention to subscribe for total amount covering entire proposed capital increase

* Acquisition is financed by cash lines and new 8-year debt at a cost of approximately 1.85 pct Source text: bit.ly/2i1jYrV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9511 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

