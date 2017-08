Jan 2 (Reuters) - Small Cap Danmark A/S :

* To launch new share buy-back program

* New buy-back program to run from Jan 2 to June 30

* Plans to buy back shares of maximum value of 15.0 million Danish crowns ($2.12 million), corresponding to up to 225,000 shares i.e. 5.5 pct of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0697 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)