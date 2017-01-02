BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra December total sales down about 4 pct

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

* December total sales of 36,363 units versus 37,915 units last year

* Says December domestic sales of 34,310 units versus 34,839 units last year

* December exports of 2053 units versus 3,076 units last year

* Says December domestic tractor sales of 12,619 units versus 11,686 units last year

* Says December passenger vehicle sales of 16,698 units versus 18,197 units last year

* Says auto industry continues to go through challenging times, grappling with short term effects of demonetisation, reduced purchase decisions

* Says believe there will be a gradual pick-up in demand starting next few months