FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Biohit: Ownership arrangement in Chinese JV, 2017 operating result to be positive
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 2, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Biohit: Ownership arrangement in Chinese JV, 2017 operating result to be positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Biohit Oyj :

* Signs ownership agreement with Anhui Wisdom-Win Investment Co. regarding Chinese joint venture (JV), Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd

* Agreement regards reduction of JV share capital for amount equal to Biohit Oyj's shareholding of 40 pct

* Estimates its operating result to turn clearly positive for 2017

* Has signed license and distribution agreement with Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd

* Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd receives rights to manufacture and sell GastroPanel product in China, Macao and Hongkong and use Biohit Oyj's trademarks

* In consideration for rights, Biohit Oyj receives royalty calculated from GastroPanel product net sales of Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd throughout duration of agreement

* License and distribution agreement remains in force for at least 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.