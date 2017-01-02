FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heimstaden, Balder, MKB and Victoria Park form joint co as part of Culture Casbah project
January 2, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Heimstaden, Balder, MKB and Victoria Park form joint co as part of Culture Casbah project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Heimstaden AB :

* Fastighets AB Balder, Heimstaden, MKB Fastighets AB and Victoria Park AB have formed joined company, Rosengård Fastighets AB

* Joint company is part of realization of Culture Casbah project

* Rosengård Fastighets AB acquires about 1,660 apartments in Rosengård from MKB Fastighets

* Purchase price to be total of about 633 million Swedish crowns ($69.65 million)

* Parties to own 25 pct each in Rosengård Fastighets AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0887 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

