BRIEF-Heimstaden, Balder, MKB and Victoria Park form joint co as part of Culture Casbah project

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Heimstaden AB :

* Fastighets AB Balder, Heimstaden, MKB Fastighets AB and Victoria Park AB have formed joined company, Rosengård Fastighets AB

* Joint company is part of realization of Culture Casbah project

* Rosengård Fastighets AB acquires about 1,660 apartments in Rosengård from MKB Fastighets

* Purchase price to be total of about 633 million Swedish crowns ($69.65 million)

* Parties to own 25 pct each in Rosengård Fastighets AB