Jan 2 (Reuters) - Feiyu Technology International Co Ltd :

* Expected that group will record a net loss for year ended 31 december 2016

* Factors which have caused net loss for six months ended 30 june 2016 will continue to be reflected in annual results of group

* Expected net loss due to decrease in revenue of group's existing games as they reached mature stages of product life cycles