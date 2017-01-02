FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro gets smart city project for Pune
January 2, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro gets smart city project for Pune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd

* Says co has bagged another smart city project by being identified as implementation partner to convert Pune into a smart city

* Says project includes a revenue monetization model

* Says project intends to set up SCOC to integrate all operations on a single platform

* Scope of work includes enabling wi-fi at around 200 strategic locations across Pune, establishing emergency call boxes and public address systems

* Scope of work includes setting up environmental sensors, variable messaging displays, network connectivity, video analytics integration Source text: bit.ly/2i13Pmu Further company coverage:

