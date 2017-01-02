BRIEF-Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim confirm closing of business swap

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi :

* Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim confirmed today that the strategic transaction signed in June 2016, which consists of an exchange of Sanofi's animal health business (Merial) and Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer healthcare (CHC) business, has been successfully closed in most markets on January 1st 2017.

* The companies had previously unveiled a $20 billion asset swap, under which Sanofi would buy Boehringer's consumer health division, and the German firm purchase Merial.

