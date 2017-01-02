FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim confirm closing of business swap
January 2, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim confirm closing of business swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi :

* Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim confirmed today that the strategic transaction signed in June 2016, which consists of an exchange of Sanofi's animal health business (Merial) and Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer healthcare (CHC) business, has been successfully closed in most markets on January 1st 2017.

* The companies had previously unveiled a $20 billion asset swap, under which Sanofi would buy Boehringer's consumer health division, and the German firm purchase Merial.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

