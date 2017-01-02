FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and MSD confirm ending of joint vaccines business in Europe
January 2, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and MSD confirm ending of joint vaccines business in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi :

* Sanofi and its vaccines global business unit Sanofi Pasteur confirmed today the end of their vaccine joint-venture with MSD (known as Merck & Co. Inc., in the United States and Canada), Sanofi Pasteur MSD (SPMSD).

* Sanofi SA and Merck & Co Inc had previously said in March that they would end a 22-year-old joint venture to sell vaccines in Europe, arguing they would do better by managing their product portfolios independently.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

