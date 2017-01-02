BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and MSD confirm ending of joint vaccines business in Europe

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi :

* Sanofi and its vaccines global business unit Sanofi Pasteur confirmed today the end of their vaccine joint-venture with MSD (known as Merck & Co. Inc., in the United States and Canada), Sanofi Pasteur MSD (SPMSD).

* Sanofi SA and Merck & Co Inc had previously said in March that they would end a 22-year-old joint venture to sell vaccines in Europe, arguing they would do better by managing their product portfolios independently.

