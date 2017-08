Jan 2 (Reuters) - AutoBank AG :

* Enters into an indefinite term loan agreement (with long-term oriented investor) granting subordinated capital in the amount of approximately 1 million euros ($1.05 million)

* Subordinated capital granted to Autobank AG is interest-bearing from the counting of the loan valuta at 8 percent p.a.

* Completion of transaction expected within next week ($1 = 0.9544 euros)