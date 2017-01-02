BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking agrees to sell stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* ANZ agrees to sell its 20% stake in SRCB

* sale to increase ANZ's APRA cet1 capital ratio by about 40 basis points

* agreement will see COSCO and Sino-Poland Enterprise each acquire 10% of srcb for a total consideration to anz of rmb9.2 billion

* reached agreement to sell stake To China Cosco Shipping and shanghai Sino- Poland Enterprise Management Development