Jan 3 (Reuters) - Medtecs International Corporation Ltd

* Philippines branch office of co and its unit have entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Top Honesty International

* Deal for aggregate consideration of us$2.20 million

* Net proceeds from proposed disposal amount to us$2.20 million after deducting professional fees and expenses relating to proposed disposal

* Sale of properties in Philippines by group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: