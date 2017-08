Jan 3 (Reuters) - Advance Synergy Bhd

* Says fire incident occurred on 30 dec at holiday villa arosa located at Switzerland, a hotel owned by Posthotel Arosa Ag

* At this juncture, the board is unable to finalise the financial impact to ASB group

* Says the cause of the fire is still unclear Source text (bit.ly/2hLNFjj) Further company coverage: