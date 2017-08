Jan 3 (Reuters) - Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :

* Entered into services framework agreement with AGH Group

* AGH Service Group will provide services and group will pay service fees

* Expects total service fees to be paid by group for 2 years ending March 31, 2017, 2018 will be not more than RMB15 million, RMB60 million respectively