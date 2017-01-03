FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets 2 product patents in Eurasia and Norway
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 3, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets 2 product patents in Eurasia and Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd

* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says "Suven Life Sciences secures two (2) product patents in Eurasia and Norway

* Suven Life Sciences Ltd - products out of these inventions may be out-licensed at various phases of clinical development like at phase-I or phase-II

* Suven Life Sciences - grant of patents corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCES) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases

* Suven Life Sciences Ltd says patents are valid through 2032 and 2025 respectively Source text - (bit.ly/2hJiuBA) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.