8 months ago
BRIEF-Panacea Biotec announces increased availability of Cilamin 250 in India
January 3, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Panacea Biotec announces increased availability of Cilamin 250 in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Panacea Biotec Ltd :

* Says increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin 250 capsules for treatment of Wilson's disease in india

* Says capsule witnessed short supply in last few months due to non availability of raw material D-Penicillamine in India

* Says additional quantity has now been made available starting Jan 2, 2017 all over India

* Co in regular touch with Department of Pharmaceuticals, NPPA and Drug Controller General of India for facilitating regular supplies of Cilamin 250 Source text: bit.ly/2hMrbP3 Further company coverage:

