FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
CORRECTED-SGS says completes 458.3 million Sfr share buyback programme
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 3, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-SGS says completes 458.3 million Sfr share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make it clear that share buyback programme was launched two years ago.)

ZURICH, Jan 3 (Reuters) - SGS said it has completed its share buyback programme launched in January 2015, saying it has bought 3.1 percent of its share capital for a total of 458.3 million Swiss francs ($448.74 million).

The company said it would ask its shareholders for approval to cancel 188,704 of the 240,797 repurchased shares. The remaining 52,093 shares bought back would be used for employee incentive plans and to secure conversion rights of convertible bonds, SGS said on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.0213 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.