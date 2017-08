Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sandnes Sparebank :

* Says is contemplating buy back of T1 and T2 bonds

* Is contemplating buyback of up to 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.6 million) face value in Tier1 bond SADG64 (ISIN NO0010700446) and up to 50 million crowns face value in Tier2 bond SADG62 (ISIN NO0010683378)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6472 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)