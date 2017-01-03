FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-IL&FS Investment Managers acquires controlling stake of IL&FS Infra Asset Management
January 3, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-IL&FS Investment Managers acquires controlling stake of IL&FS Infra Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Il & Fs Investment Managers Ltd

* IL & FS Investment Managers says acquisition of controlling stake of IL&FS Infra Asset Management limited and IL&FS AMC Trustee Limited

* Acquired 86.61% stake of IL&FS Infra Asset Management Limited and 100% stake of IL&FS AMC Trustee Limited Source text: [IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd has informed BSE that subsequent to Securities and Exchange Board of India approval, the Company has acquired 86.61% stake of IL&FS Infra Asset Management Limited and 100% stake of IL&FS AMC Trustee Limited, in order to acquire the Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF) business from IL&FS Financial Services Limited] Further company coverage:

