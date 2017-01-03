FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's forecasts continued tepid prices for global oil and gas industry in 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's forecasts continued tepid prices for global oil and gas industry in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Global oil and gas industry to see continued tepid prices, belt-tightening in 2017

* "Oil prices likely will remain volatile and range-bound in the coming year"

* Oil and gas industry will see increased merger & acquisition activity in both the North American E&P and midstream sectors in 2017

* Under Trump administration, U.S. energy policy likely to prioritize domestic oil, coal production, reduce federal regulatory burdens

* Though funding risk has declined somewhat for Latin America's national oil companies, it will "remain an issue for years to come" Source text - (bit.ly/2itYBm2)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.