BRIEF-Ciber Inc entered into amendment with Wells Fargo Bank NA

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ciber Inc :

* Ciber Inc says on December 30, 2016 entered into amendment no. 9, effective December 31, 2016, with Wells Fargo Bank NA

* Ciber - amendment provides for an extension of dates by which co must receive a LOI to JAN. 15, 2017 and close financial transaction to JAN. 31, 2017

* Ciber - amendment also provides limitation in amount of intercompany advances co can make to fund working capital needs of its international operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: