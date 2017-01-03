BRIEF-Grieg Seafood sees Q4 hit from disease, cuts 2017 output forecast

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood says:

* The Norwegian Veterinary Institute (Veterinærinstituttet) has confirmed outbreak of Infectious salmon anemia (ISA) at Grieg Seafood's site Kleppenes in Hammerfest

* The site has currently 1.3 million fish with an average weight of 0.985 kg

* Grieg Seafood Finnmark has implemented a plan for harvesting/destruction of all fish at this site as soon as possible and feasible

* Subsequently the site will be laid fallow and made ready for new smolt input spring/summer 2017

* Preliminary estimates indicate that this will yield a negative one-off effect on Q4 2016 accounts amounting to approximately MNOK 25

* Further preliminary estimates indicate that harvest volume for 2017 will be reduced by 3,000 tons

