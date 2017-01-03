FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Grieg Seafood sees Q4 hit from disease, cuts 2017 output forecast
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 3, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Grieg Seafood sees Q4 hit from disease, cuts 2017 output forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood says:

* The Norwegian Veterinary Institute (Veterinærinstituttet) has confirmed outbreak of Infectious salmon anemia (ISA) at Grieg Seafood's site Kleppenes in Hammerfest

* The site has currently 1.3 million fish with an average weight of 0.985 kg

* Grieg Seafood Finnmark has implemented a plan for harvesting/destruction of all fish at this site as soon as possible and feasible

* Subsequently the site will be laid fallow and made ready for new smolt input spring/summer 2017

* Preliminary estimates indicate that this will yield a negative one-off effect on Q4 2016 accounts amounting to approximately MNOK 25

* Further preliminary estimates indicate that harvest volume for 2017 will be reduced by 3,000 tons

* For 2018 reduced harvest volume early in the year will be offset by increased volume towards the end of the year due to new smolt input at the abovementioned site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.