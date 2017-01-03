BRIEF-Uniqa Insurance Group to sell indirect stake in Casinos Austria to Came Holding

Jan 3 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG :
* Resolves sale of indirect interest in casinos austria to came holding
* Is to divest its 29.63 pct indirect interest in Medial Beteiligungs-GmbH (Medial), which has an 38.29 pct stake in Casinos Austria Aktiengesellschaft (Casinos Austria)
* Upon closing, Uniqa's capital gain from selling this stake is expected to be roughly 47.6 million euros
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price