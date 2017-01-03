FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Uniqa Insurance Group to sell indirect stake in Casinos Austria to Came Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG :

* Resolves sale of indirect interest in casinos austria to came holding

* Is to divest its 29.63 pct indirect interest in Medial Beteiligungs-GmbH (Medial), which has an 38.29 pct stake in Casinos Austria Aktiengesellschaft (Casinos Austria)

* Upon closing, Uniqa's capital gain from selling this stake is expected to be roughly 47.6 million euros

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

