BRIEF-Fullshare says chairman Ji Changqun enters into agreement with co's unit

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd :

* Connected transactions in relation to the sale of properties

* Each of purchasers (being Ji and his relatives) entered into house purchase contract with unit

* Ji Changqun, chairman of board, co-chief executive officer and executive director of company agreed to purchase properties

* Deal for aggregate consideration of RMB78.1 million

* Expects to record gain of about RMB28.4 million from sales of properties