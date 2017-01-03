FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fullshare says chairman Ji Changqun enters into agreement with co's unit
January 3, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fullshare says chairman Ji Changqun enters into agreement with co's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd :

* Connected transactions in relation to the sale of properties

* Each of purchasers (being Ji and his relatives) entered into house purchase contract with unit

* Ji Changqun, chairman of board, co-chief executive officer and executive director of company agreed to purchase properties

* Deal for aggregate consideration of RMB78.1 million

* Expects to record gain of about RMB28.4 million from sales of properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

