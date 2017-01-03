FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vivocom Intl accepts LOAs from Oriental Mace and Udaran
January 3, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Vivocom Intl accepts LOAs from Oriental Mace and Udaran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd

* accepted letter of award from oriental mace sdn bhd for the appointment as main contractor for construction of a factory

* letter of award from oriental mace sdn bhd for contract sum is 19.3mln rgt

* accepted letter of award from udaran sdn. bhd. For appointment as main contractor for construction of houses and commercial buildings

* accepted letter of award from udaran sdn. bhd. For contract amount is 52mln rgt

* projects are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of vivocom for the duration of the projects Source text (bit.ly/2hKgTeW) Further company coverage:

